Fargo officer allegedly assaulted by drunk driver

Preston Johnson
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say Officer Caleb Korb was assaulted Monday morning after stopping a suspected drunk driver.

Police say Officer Korb conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle at 32nd Ave. S. and 45th St. S. in an attempt to arrest the driver on suspicion of DUI, but the driver resisted and ran.

While trying to apprehend the driver, Officer Korb was allegedly assaulted by the suspect, but the suspect was eventually apprehended with the assistance of other officers. Officer Korb sustained minor injuries.

The driver was identified as Preston Hamadu Johnson, 23, of Sharon Hill, PA. Johnson was arrested for Assault of a Police Officer, Preventing Arrest (Felony), Reckless Endangerment, DUI, DUI Refusal and Driving Under Suspension.

In a Facebook post, Fargo PD writes: “Officer Korb did an outstanding job apprehending Johnson while protecting the public from a potentially unsafe situation.”

