Fargo City Commission approves recommendations for proposed Veterans Boulevard extension

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City officials are considering different plans for a potential extension of Veterans Boulevard.

Two years ago, a Fargo-Moorhead joint city government committee initiated a study to look at how they might extend the boulevard.

The study analyzed the possibility of adding about four miles from 52nd Avenue South to 100th Avenue South.

As part of the study, a public survey was done and the results revealed safety and vehicle efficiency were some of the top priorities for the extension.

Three alternatives are being considered as to what could be expected.

This includes the possibility of building a three-lane section with traffic lights or stop signs at major intersections along that stretch.

A one-lane section with roundabouts at those major intersections is also another alternative.

The study also evaluated potential connections to the Deer Creek neighborhood from Veterans Boulevard...

Officials say this is geared towards improving emergency response, bike or pedestrian connections, and providing access to the new middle and high schools in Horace.

Although recommendations were approved Monday by the city commission, leadership for the project says they are still a long way away from finalizing a plan.

