Advertisement

Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback

FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first...
FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football against Edward Waters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery. The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer revealed the severity of his foot injury in an upcoming episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series that will air Tuesday night, March 8, 2022, on Barstool Sports.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery.

The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer reveals the severity of his foot injury in an upcoming episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series.

Sanders was hospitalized for around a month in the middle of last season when the Tigers finished 11-2.

The latest episode of his series features Sanders dealing with a life-threatening medical situation that put him in the intensive care unit and how his team prepared for games in his absence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Woman’s body found partially clothed in Devils Lake
UPDATE: Human remains found in burned vehicle identified
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Mary Beth Burns recalls bizarre theft
Police: Teen girl snatched Fargo woman’s purse, broke into car in broad day light
VEHICLE BREAK-INS-MARCH 08
Residents on edge after string of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the violence in Ukraine.
Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia
Dead bodies are placed into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Ukrainian city of Mariupol uses mass grave amid heavy shelling
The average price of gas in North Dakota is $3.89
How to make a tank of gas last longer
The war in Ukraine causing surging gas prices.
Gar prices soar as summer driving season approaches
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Strike on Ukrainian hospital that killed 3 draws outrage