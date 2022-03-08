Advertisement

Airline passenger traffic at North Dakota’s airports improves significantly

Hector International Airport Entrance
Hector International Airport Entrance(KVLY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Airline passenger traffic at North Dakota’s eight commercial airports improved significantly in January compared to the same month last year, but still remain below pre-pandemic levels.

According to the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission, 73,117 passengers used the airports in January, 73% more than the same month in 2021, but below nearly 100,000 passengers in January 2020, about two months before COVID-19 struck.

Airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston all experienced an increase in passenger traffic last month, ranging from 54% in Bismarck to 154% in Dickinson, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Hector International in Fargo, the state’s largest airport, saw an increase of 87%.

