Advertisement

48% of Americans making over $100,000 live paycheck to paycheck, report says

Consumers of all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, according to a...
Consumers of all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new report.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Americans of all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new report. The number includes people earning higher incomes.

According to the Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report by LendingClub Bank, the number of citizens living paycheck to paycheck has steadily increased since April 2021, from 52% to 64% in January 2022. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S.

The number of people earning more than $100,000 per year who reported living paycheck to paycheck increased from 42% in December 2021 to 48% in January 2022. The data shows that the number has fluctuated from 39% in May 2021 to reaching a high of 50% in November 2021.

The number of people who do not live paycheck to paycheck declined from 39% in December 2021 to 36% in January 2022.

Paycheck-to-paycheck consumers fall into two categories, according to the report. Those two categories consist of those who are struggling to pay their bills and those who are not.

The number of people who are living paycheck to paycheck but are not struggling to pay their bills has seen the largest increase since October 2021.

For more information, you can visit LendingClub’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Woman’s body found partially clothed in Devils Lake
UPDATE: Human remains found in burned vehicle identified
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Mary Beth Burns recalls bizarre theft
Police: Teen girl snatched Fargo woman’s purse, broke into car in broad day light
VEHICLE BREAK-INS-MARCH 08
Residents on edge after string of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex

Latest News

Dead bodies are placed into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Ukrainian city of Mariupol uses mass grave amid heavy shelling
The average price of gas in North Dakota is $3.89
How to make a tank of gas last longer
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the violence in Ukraine.
Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia
The war in Ukraine causing surging gas prices.
Gar prices soar as summer driving season approaches
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Strike on Ukrainian hospital that killed 3 draws outrage