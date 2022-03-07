Demonstrators at the “Vigil for Peace in Ukraine” are showing support for the country

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A “Vigil for Peace in Ukraine” was held tonight on Veterans Memorial Bridge connecting Fargo-Moorhead.

“War is not okay. War is not the answer. Killing people is not the answer,” says Ukrainian supporter and speaker at the vigil Tracey Wilkie.

“Bombing cities, killing citizens, there’s no rational explanation to this,” says Ukrainian Igor Svidrsky.

“We can’t fathom what they’re going through as parents. Picking up everything in a couple of hours and evacuating what they built their lives around. Carrying their kids across the country to give them safety while their fathers stay behind and fight. We can’t wrap our heads around it,” says Ukrainian supporter Christina Lindseth.

“Heroes are called when the system fails. That’s what’s happening right now. Ukraine is in a state of emergency, so Ukrainians fight,” says Svidrsky.

“We’re living in very dangerous times and war is not the answer. We are one people. We are one tribe. We must live together in harmony and find ways to put war aside,” says Wilkie.

”While we may feel helpless here in North Dakota, probably one of the furthest places from Ukraine in some ways, we are all still connected,” says Lindseth.

“What I have heard from the Ukrainian people here tonight is that they’re thankful that they have allies standing with them against war so that our future generations can live in harmony and have a better world,” says Wilkie.

“People have started seeing Ukraine. Before, people would ask where I was from and say Russia. Now people see the difference. It’s not Russia,” says Svidrsky.

