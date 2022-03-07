Jamestown man arrested for involvement in road rage incident on I-94
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEAR CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man was arrested for his involvement in a road rage incident near Casselton.
Authorities say they responded to a call, shortly after 4:15 p.m. Sunday, about the incident involving a car ramming an SUV numerous times on I-94.
After executing a traffic stop, law enforcement identified the driver as James Buchanan of Jamestown.
Buchanan was arrested and is facing several charges including reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, and carrying a concealed weapon.
