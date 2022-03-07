Fargo woman stabbed 10+ times by man after argument, court documents allege

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re learning more about what lead Fargo Police detectives on a nearly 24-hour manhunt for the man at the center of an attempted murder investigation in north Fargo.

56-year-old Fabian Henderson is charged with three felonies in Cass County District Court, including attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault.

Fargo Police were called to the 3100 block of N. Broadway shortly after 2 a.m. on March 5 after documents say Henderson called police stating a woman was having an emergency and dying. Court documents say dispatchers could hear a woman in the background yelling for help during the call.

When officers arrived, documents say the female victim was found in the apartment’s entryway with several stab wounds, as well as a large amount of blood and a knife found in the victim’s apartment.

The victim told officers she met Henderson downtown and later invited him and his friend over for a drink. Documents say the friend had already left the apartment when the victim and Henderson later had an argument. The victim told officers she yelled at Henderson for going to the bathroom on her floor. The victim told police that Henderson immediately became extremely upset and stated that Henderson had a look in his eyes that she had never seen before. Documents say Henderson then began to punch the victim before pulling out a knife and stabbing her 10 times before leaving with her phone.

Documents later state medical experts found 12 separate injuries on the victim’s body including cuts and stabs to her both forearms, her chin, her shoulder and chest, her abdomen, her bicep, her back and her bottom lip. Documents say the cut on the victim’s lip was so severe her lip appeared to be cut in half almost near the middle.

Police were given information by several people who claimed to know Henderson in the late hours of March 5. Documents say officers knocked on several doors of places Henderson was believed to be crashing at until officers were finally able to find and arrest Henderson near the 2500 block of N. Broadway in the early morning hours of March 6.

When officers interviewed Henderson, documents say he told officers he ‘blacked out,’ but remembered seeing a large amount of blood in the victim’s apartment before he left. Henderson told officers he didn’t mean to take the victim’s phone and admitted that he ‘likely’ did the stabbing.

“I stab people, really for the simple fact, I want to kill them. If I stabbed them, I wanted to kill them, honestly. I ain’t stab them just to poke them I stab them to kill them if I stab somebody,” documents say Henderson told officers while getting booked into the Cass County Jail. Documents say Henderson went on to say if he would have had a gun, he would have shot the victim and told officers a gun he claimed to have access to.

Henderson told officers he was triggered by the female victim yelling at him that night and he blacked out, documents say. He stated this can even happen to him when he’s sober where he gets triggered and cannot remember things because he gets into this ‘black-out mode.’

Henderson is being arraigned in court Monday afternoon.

