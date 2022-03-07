Advertisement

UPDATE: Boy who ran away from school found safe

Samuel Mengedoth
Samuel Mengedoth(Fargo Police Department)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Police says Mengedoth has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL: The Fargo Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a boy who ran away from school on Monday morning.

Police say 13-year-old Samuel Mengedoth was last seen at Dakota Memorial School in Fargo. Mengedoth is 5′0″ tall and weighs approximately 92 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark hair.

Anyone with information on Mengedoth’s whereabouts is encouraged to call dispatch at 701-451-7660. Anonymous tip can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

