Diocese finds former Crookston priest ‘acted highly inappropriately’ with young man

CROOKSTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Crookston Catholic Diocese is admitting a former priest “acted highly inappropriately and in a way that caused lasting harm to individuals and scandal in the diocese.”

The former priest in question is Monsignor Grundhaus.

This admission came from the diocese in a letter from the current Bishop Andrew Cozzens. The letter goes on to say the Diocese Ministerial Review Board could not find sufficient evidence to show the behavior constituted sexual abuse under canon law or civil law. However, they did say “Monsignor Grundhaus’ previous misconduct and the resulting consequences are serious enough to prohibit him from engaging in public ministry.”

The current Bishop of the Crookston Dioceses says the former priest will be banned from public ministry for at least one year and will be reviewed at that time if it should continue.

Monsignor Grundhaus has not been allowed to practice ministry since 2017.

”Knowing that Roger Grundhaus will no longer be a priest in the Crookston Diocese is a big plus. He served many years with a stain and now that stain is being revealed,” said Ron Vasek, the victim making the claims against Monsignor Grundhaus.”

Valley News Live previously spoke with Vasek, who said the abuse happened in 1971 and he told the diocese about it in 2011. In 2017, Vasek brought a lawsuit against the diocese and then Bishop Michael Hoeppner.

Hoeppner was since ordered to step down by the Pope.

“It’s been a 50-year experience from the time of my abuse to the time this letter was written,” Vasek said in response to the letter of admission. “This just brings some closure for myself, my family, and for the diocese.”

