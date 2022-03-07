Advertisement

COVID-19 leads to loss of grey matter in brain, study shows

A study found that COVID-19 leads to loss of grey matter in the brain, particularly damaging...
A study found that COVID-19 leads to loss of grey matter in the brain, particularly damaging the areas relating to smell.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears that COVID-19 can cause the loss of grey matter in the brain.

A new study published Monday in Nature found that even mild COVID-19 infections can cause damage in the brain, particularly the area related to smell.

Scientists compared brain imaging from more than 400 people who had COVID-19 with nearly 400 people who were not infected.

Researchers found that that brains of those who had COVID-19 had a greater loss of grey matter and abnormalities in the brain tissue compared with those who were not infected.

The lead author of the study says he plans on doing brain images of participants in one or two years to see if the damage goes away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JAMES BUCHANAN (MUG)
Jamestown man arrested for involvement in road rage incident on I-94
BRYAN NERMOE
Sanford’s CEO and President of Fargo market steps down
Governor Burgum and 24 other governors call on President Biden to increase U.S. oil production
Fabian Henderson, 56
UPDATE: Police arrest man suspected of robbery and attempted murder
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Grand Forks

Latest News

The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Wall Street tumbles after oil prices touch $130 per barrel
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley suspended through at least the 2022 season for...
Falcons WR Ridley suspended for ‘22 for bets on NFL games
The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study...
Amazon rainforest nearing tipping point, study suggests
Anna Sigarroa is charged with felonious assault after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the...
Police: Woman accidentally shoots boyfriend in face after he tried to teach her how to use gun
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics