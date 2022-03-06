Advertisement

Two people shot at with BB gun near University of North Dakota campus

(Source: Associated Press)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota Police Department says two people reported being shot at with a BB gun near campus.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday near University Avenue and North Columbia Road.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dirty white car driven by a man.

Both UND PD and GFPD searched the area attempting to locate the vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

Authorities say both victims declined medical treatment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call UND PD at (701) 777-3491.

