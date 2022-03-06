Sanford’s CEO and President of Fargo market steps down
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Sanford’s CEO and President of the Fargo market is stepping down.
A hospital spokesperson has confirmed to Valley News Live that Bryan Nermoe has decided to step away from his duties as CEO.
In a statement, Nermoe said, “as I start a new chapter in my life and look back at the past thirteen years at Sanford Health, I can’t help but feel blessed to be a part of all we’ve accomplished as an organization.”
Tiffany Lawrence, the current vice president of finance, will take over as interim president and CEO.
