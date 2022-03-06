Sanford’s CEO and President of Fargo market steps down

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Sanford’s CEO and President of the Fargo market is stepping down.

A hospital spokesperson has confirmed to Valley News Live that Bryan Nermoe has decided to step away from his duties as CEO.

In a statement, Nermoe said, “as I start a new chapter in my life and look back at the past thirteen years at Sanford Health, I can’t help but feel blessed to be a part of all we’ve accomplished as an organization.”

Tiffany Lawrence, the current vice president of finance, will take over as interim president and CEO.

