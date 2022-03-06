Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Grand Forks

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police say they responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday morning near 400 42nd Street N.

Authorities say a vehicle was traveling south on 42nd Street as the pedestrian was walking on the side of the road and was hit by the vehicle’s side mirror.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

