A Few Changes Monday

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and more quiet conditions join us as we begin the first full week of March. Morning lows drop into the single digits with a light breeze and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures warm into the teens and low 20s with clouds clearing partially from west to east. Temperatures may rise a few degrees or remain steady through the overnight hours. Come Tuesday, skies will be mixed partially to mostly cloudy with highs primarilly in the 20s. A few light snow showers are possible Tuesday along with gusty winds. There may be areas with rapidly changing visibility with falling snow and gusty winds. Good news, our snowpack is fairly crusted over so there will be little to no impacts where no new snow falls.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies continue on Wednesday, with temperatures starting in the single digits on either side of zero and only warming into the teens for many. Temperatures look colder on Thursday, with morning lows dropping into the teens below zero and wind chills as cold as the 20s and 30s below zero. Expect afternoon temps in the single digits and low teens. Friday will be cold as well with morning lows in the single digits to teens below zero and highs in the single digits above zero. Friday will also be on the blustery side with wind chills again as cold as the 20s and 30s below zero.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures start chilly again on Saturday with lows in the single digits below of zero. By the afternoon, temperatures recover and warm into the 20s and near 30 for some areas south as a warm front approaches from the southwest. There is a slight chance of light snow Saturday. By Sunday, the warm front advances towards the Valley and temperatures warm into the 20s and 30s. There is a better chance for showers (snow/mix) on Sunday as well.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 6. High: 22.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Windy. Gusts to 40 mph. Chance of light snow. Low: 19. High: 25.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Low: 4. High: 13.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Colder. Frigid wind chills. Low: -11. High: 10.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Blustery. Frigid wind chills. Low: -7. High: 8.

SATURDAY: Warmer. Mix of sun and clouds. A few flakes possible. Low: -5. High: 20.

SUNDAY: Mild with a chance of snow or mixed showers. Low: 7. High: 29.

