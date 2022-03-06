Moorhead family with three Ukrainian kids worries for those in orphanages overseas

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead family, who adopted three Ukrainian kids, is scared for the friends they met and their kids left overseas.

Adoption processes are being slowed down and could potentially be terminated because of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

“This is so familiar to me. I can’t believe that it’s getting bombed,” says Luda Leaf.

The Leaf family adopted Viktoria, Ilya, and Tanya from an orphanage in Ukraine last year.

Their parents say they are adjusting well to their lives in the U.S.

“I hope they feel loved by us and I’m hoping we’re going to see more and more positive changes in them in the future,” says their mother Luda.

But as the Russia-Ukraine war lingers, John and Luda say it can be hard to talk to their kids about what’s going on.

“They do deserve to know the truth. We tell them this is what’s going on right now because they deserve to know the truth,” says Luda.

Friends have sent the siblings videos and pictures of what used to be their home.

“He (Ilya) says he was scared for his friend because he was saying he could feel how the earth, the ground, was trembling every time the rocket was going out,” says Luda.

The kids say they aren’t surprised by what’s happening because of the Russo-Ukrainian war back in 2014.

“She (Viktoria) heard the bomb explosions and they were five miles away from the orphanage,” says Luda.

Even though they weren’t surprised, they’re still hurt.

“He (Ilya) says, ‘I was simply sad,’” says Luda.

The family says the current conflict is slowing down the process for others to adopt children from Ukraine.

“Some of those documents are going to expire, and you’re going to have to resend them. It delays everything. Given what’s going on, what’s that actually going to be like when everything is said and done? Will there still be Ukraine or will we have something else there?” says their father John Leaf.

Now, they worry about what will happen to the young kids who were forced to flee their orphanage.

“It’s a lot of uncertainty. They’re in Poland when the war is going on, and when they return. They don’t know the orphanage they’ll be returning to. Will the children’s homes still be standing or not?” says Luda.

The family says they’ll keep in contact with their friends and hope the conflict ends soon.

