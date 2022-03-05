WANTED: Man suspected of robbery and attempted murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) – The Fargo Police Department is actively looking for a man suspected in a robbery and attempted murder case. Police say it happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 in the 3100 block of North Broadway.

Police are looking for Fabian Henderson. He is 56-years-old, 5′ 6″ and approximately 150 pounds. Henderson has no permeant address. Police tell Valley News Live the suspect and victim knew each other, but no other details are available.

If you see Henderson, do not approach him. Call 9-1-1 and relay information to police. Investigators say any information could be helpful, such as the location Henderson was last seen, the type of the vehicle he was driving, the last known direction of travel, descriptions of the clothing he was wearing and information about anyone who may have been with Henderson.

