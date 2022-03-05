Fargo Board of Education looks at increasing daily substitute teacher wages

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Board of Education might soon put more money in daily substitute teachers’ pockets.

It was brought up early last month.

But, next week, it may become a reality.

With COVID-19 quarantines and isolation, area school districts have never seen such a high need for substitute teachers.

The hope is that more money will entice more workers to help.

Right now, Fargo and West Fargo school districts offer daily subs $112/day.

Moorhead offers $2 more.

Some on the Fargo Board of Education are hoping to up that to $200/day for elementary subs and $175/day for subs in middle and high school.

With the more than $80 raise for one day, the memo says surrounding districts will probably have to adjust their rates to keep up.

However, some feedback has shown that there are substitutes who are loyal to a certain district and prefer to stay there.

One problem with the proposal that the school board found last month is that with a finite amount of funding, permanent staff wages would be difficult to increase, they say, if they’re spending a substantial amount of money increases daily sub wages.

On top of that, the daily rate for a long-term teacher sub at Fargo Public Schools is $228.

By raising the rate of daily subs, there wouldn’t be much of a gap left between the two groups.

The board says in the considerations of the memo that the hope is always to influence subs to sign long-term agreements, with a commitment to 175 student contact days.

The board is set to vote on this on Tuesday.

