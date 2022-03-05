Family of Katelynn Berry to start non-profit organization, scholarship in her honor

SIDNEY, M.T. - In the wake of the death of 26-year-old Katelynn Berry, the family announced they will be starting a non-profit organization in her name.

The Katelynn’s Voice Foundation aims at supporting those dealing with mental health and drug and alcohol abuse. The family says they will also be starting a $2,000 scholarship for any North Dakota Senior or Undergraduate affected by mental health or are in recovery. Katelynn’s Aunt, Carla Couture, said she and Katelynn’s mother, Carmell Mattison want to remove the stigma of addiction while advocating for more mental health services in Williston.

“If you needed (Katelynn), her total concentration was on you. I think her looking down on us now and what we are trying to do and what we are trying to become of Katelynn’s Voice, I think she would be really happy with the decisions that we’re making,” said Couture.

More details can be found on the Katelynn’s Voice Facebook Page.

They are also planning an event in May.

