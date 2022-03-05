Advertisement

Family of Katelynn Berry to start non-profit organization, scholarship in her honor

Katelynn Berry
Katelynn Berry(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, M.T. - In the wake of the death of 26-year-old Katelynn Berry, the family announced they will be starting a non-profit organization in her name.

The Katelynn’s Voice Foundation aims at supporting those dealing with mental health and drug and alcohol abuse. The family says they will also be starting a $2,000 scholarship for any North Dakota Senior or Undergraduate affected by mental health or are in recovery. Katelynn’s Aunt, Carla Couture, said she and Katelynn’s mother, Carmell Mattison want to remove the stigma of addiction while advocating for more mental health services in Williston.

“If you needed (Katelynn), her total concentration was on you. I think her looking down on us now and what we are trying to do and what we are trying to become of Katelynn’s Voice, I think she would be really happy with the decisions that we’re making,” said Couture.

More details can be found on the Katelynn’s Voice Facebook Page.

They are also planning an event in May.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI logo.
West Fargo business gets searched by FBI
ERIC JORGENSON (2015 MUG)
West Fargo VFW’s former general manager pleads guilty for using unauthorized funds
A Freedom Convoy rolled into Fargo as they make their way to Washington D.C.
Freedom Convoy rolls through Fargo to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Fargo Police Department
Fargo Police investigating alleged assault on kids walking home from school
SWAT standoff
‘We thought that’s very unlike him’: Neighbor reacts to all-day standoff in Fairmount

Latest News

Substitute wage increase
Fargo Board of Education looks at increasing daily substitute teacher wages
6:00PM News March 4 - Part 2
6:00PM News March 4 - Part 2
6:00PM News March 4 - Part 1
6:00PM Sports - March 4
6:00PM Sports - March 4