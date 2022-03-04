West Fargo VFW’s former general manager pleads guilty for using unauthorized funds

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Eric Jorgenson of Fargo has pleaded guilty to felony theft-deception after using unauthorized funds from the West Fargo VFW 7564 located at 444 Sheyenne Street.

According to court documents, Jorgenson had volunteered in January 2019 to be the VFW’s general manager and was brought on to run the daily operations of the restaurant.

Craig Johnson, the leader of the VFW, stated in a police report that Jorgenson had access to all bank accounts.

In early February 2020, Johnson said he began noticing money missing from the organization’s checking account and that he suspected Jorgenson of using money that was not authorized.

The report says Johnson and other members of the VFW were made aware of several overdraft fees associated with the bank accounts.

Johnson says bank statements from June 2019 to January 2020 revealed fraudulent transactions amounting to more than $60,000 had been charged.

He also believed Jorgenson had set up an email account to forward bank notifications after the fraudulent transactions were made.

Court documents show more than $1,400 was spent at a Disney resort and $509.75 for Dallas Cowboy merchandise.

Other committee members stated they began to become suspicious of Jorgenson after charges for the online gaming site Draft Kings were found on bank statements.

Committee member Joseph Ledoux stated members, including Jorgenson, had visited Legend’s Bar in Moorhead.

Ledoux says after he paid the bill that amounted to about $300, Jorgenson had texted him stating the bill was paid and refunded Ledoux his money.

Other members say they believe the bill was paid with money from the VFW checking account after learning Jorgenson had obtained a debit card.

Johnson says Jorgenson had created a catering business to generate more money for the VFW by charging $2,000 per event.

The incident report states some catering bills were not getting paid.

It was also revealed that Jorgenson had attempted to take out a loan with Bell Bank worth $150,000, but he did not get approved.

VFW members say in December 2019 Jorgenson was able to get two loans worth $33,900 and $45,000, but it was unclear if it was authorized by the committee.

According to the plea, Jorgenson was sentenced to 2 years probation.

A restitution hearing is scheduled for March 21.

VFW leader Craig Johnson denied to comment further on the matter, but did say they are wanting to move forward from the situation.

