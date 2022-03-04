West Fargo business gets searched by FBI

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo business was searched by FBI agents on Thursday morning.

FBI agents visited Pro-Mark Services located at 3275 Oak Ridge Loop E. in West Fargo.

An FBI spokesperson stated to Valley News Live that FBI agents were performing court-authorized law enforcement activity, but would not share a reason.

The spokesperson also stated the FBI can not comment on any investigation, but would not confirm if there is an open investigation against the business.

FBI officials also say there is no threat to the public.

