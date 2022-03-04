Advertisement

North Dakota State Fair lineup announced

North Dakota State Fair 2022
North Dakota State Fair 2022(North Dakota State Fair)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State Fair has announced the lineup for grand stand entertainment at the 2022 fair.

  • Friday, July 22: Kid Rock and special guest Night Ranger
  • Saturday, July 23: Cody Johnson
  • Sunday, July 24: Elvie Shane
  • Monday, July 25: Demolition Derby
  • Tuesday, July 26: MHA Indian Horse Relay
  • Wednesday, July 27: Will Banister
  • Thursday, July 28: Old Dominion
  • Friday, July 29: Koe Wetzel and Nelly
  • Saturday, July 30: Sam Hunt

You can buy a Country Showpass for the State Fair concerts, however, tickets for the Nelly and Kid Rock shows are sold separately.

The State Fair is in Minot from July 22-30, 2022. Learn more on the North Dakota State Fair website.

