North Dakota State Fair lineup announced

MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State Fair has announced the lineup for grand stand entertainment at the 2022 fair.

Friday, July 22: Kid Rock and special guest Night Ranger

Saturday, July 23: Cody Johnson

Sunday, July 24: Elvie Shane

Monday, July 25: Demolition Derby

Tuesday, July 26: MHA Indian Horse Relay

Wednesday, July 27: Will Banister

Thursday, July 28: Old Dominion

Friday, July 29: Koe Wetzel and Nelly

Saturday, July 30: Sam Hunt

You can buy a Country Showpass for the State Fair concerts, however, tickets for the Nelly and Kid Rock shows are sold separately.

The State Fair is in Minot from July 22-30, 2022. Learn more on the North Dakota State Fair website.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.