North Dakota State Fair lineup announced
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State Fair has announced the lineup for grand stand entertainment at the 2022 fair.
- Friday, July 22: Kid Rock and special guest Night Ranger
- Saturday, July 23: Cody Johnson
- Sunday, July 24: Elvie Shane
- Monday, July 25: Demolition Derby
- Tuesday, July 26: MHA Indian Horse Relay
- Wednesday, July 27: Will Banister
- Thursday, July 28: Old Dominion
- Friday, July 29: Koe Wetzel and Nelly
- Saturday, July 30: Sam Hunt
You can buy a Country Showpass for the State Fair concerts, however, tickets for the Nelly and Kid Rock shows are sold separately.
The State Fair is in Minot from July 22-30, 2022. Learn more on the North Dakota State Fair website.
