Man charged with arson, accused of setting jail on fire

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Adam Prochnow, the man accused of setting fire to the Richland County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday, has been charged with arson.

Two days later, on Thursday, police were attempting to execute a search warrant for his property in Fairmount when they say he lit his garage on fire and started putting threatening posts on Facebook.

Prochnow surrendered after day-long standoff in Fairmount, including multiple law enforcement agencies and Red River Valley SWAT. He has not yet been charged in that incident. Prochnow is being held in the Cass County Jail.

