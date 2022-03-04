Mostly Cloudy & Breezy Sunday

SUNDAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks of sunshine on Sunday, with temperatures warming into the teens and 20s. There is a chance for some blowing snow with breezy conditons in areas where there is fresh snow - particularily in open areas.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and more quiet conditions join us as we begin the first full week of March. Lows start near zero, and only warm into the teens on Monday. Come Tuesday, skies will be mixed with sun and clouds. A few light snow showers are possible Tuesday along with gusty winds. Tuesday morning temperatures cool to near 20 degrees, warming to near 30.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return on Wednesday, with temperatures starting in the teens, and warming to near 20. A system looks to move through in the PM hours on Wednesday, bringing the chance of some light snow. That snow chance continues into Thursday morning, with decreasing clouds then expected on Thursday. Temperatures look a bit cooler on Thursday, with lows in the single digits, only warming into the teens. The coldest air of the week looks to arrive on Friday, with subzero temperatures in the morning, only warming to near 10 above in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: Temperatures start chilly on Saturday in the single digits on either side of zero. By the afternoon, temperatures recover and warm into the 20s and near 30 for some areas south.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy in the early morning, turning breezy through the afternoon. Low: 20. High: 23.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 1. High: 19.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Windy. Chance of light snow. Low: 19. High: 29.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of PM light snow. Low: 10. High: 18.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Colder. Low: -4. High: 10.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Even colder. Low: -7. High: 8.

SATURDAY: Warmer. Mix of sun and clouds. Low: -5. High: 20.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.