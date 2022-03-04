Hundreds of local vendors pack the Fargodome for the 57th annual Sportsman’s Show

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 57th annual Red River Valley Sportsman’s Show is back at the Fargodome this weekend.

From March 3-6th the Fargodome will be filled with boats, RVs, camping gear, and a petting zoo.

“We’ve got the building plump full with boats, campers, RVs, personal watercrafts of all sizes and we have lots of inventory here,” said Barry Cenaiko the show manager, “So, if anybody’s concerned about ‘oh I’m not gonna get a boat or camper’ they’re all down here right now! Inventory levels are good at the moment so you don’t wanna dobble.”

The show includes workshops, seminars, and family fun activities including fishing in a live trout pond and a variety of critters to pet and feed.

Included in this year’s show are two National Pros and Celebrities Korey Sprengel and Joe Henry.

Here is a timeline of this year’s events:

Thursday, March 3 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday, March 4 from noon - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 5 from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 6 from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

For details on the show click here.

