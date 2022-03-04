Advertisement

Costco membership fees may rise this year

The cost of the Costco membership increases typically happen every five and a half years.
The cost of the Costco membership increases typically happen every five and a half years.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Something to think about the next time you’re at Costco grabbing a 28-pound bucket of macaroni and cheese: The cost to get in the store may be going up.

Costco membership fees could increase later this year for the first time since 2017.

The wholesale club’s chief financial officer said it’ll happen at some point, but when and how much it’ll increase is still up in the air.

The cost of the Costco membership typically increases every five and a half years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red River SWAT deployed to Richland County
UPDATE: Man surrenders in Fairmount, ND SWAT situation
File photo- Two Canadian F-16s (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)
Minnesota National Guard 148th Fighter Wing scheduled to deploy
police lights graphic
Police investigating reports of shots fired
Fargo fire crews respond to a row of garages that suffered damages after a fire broke out
Car burned in Fargo fire, five garages also suffer damage
A JetBlue pilot was removed from a plane before takeoff after failing a breathalyzer,...
JetBlue pilot removed from plane after failing breathalyzer, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
Judge approves fix to stem race bias in NFL concussion deal
Roughly 3,000 eighth graders from Haywood, Lauderdale, and Tipton counties in Tennessee...
Strong job growth points to COVID’s fading grip on economy
The Supreme Court sided unanimously with the Biden administration Friday and reversed a lower...
Supreme Court reverses decision allowing Muslims’ FBI surveillance bias suit
Aerial video of the main street of Borodyanka, Ukraine, which came under Russian shelling.
Aerials: Destruction seen in town north of Kyiv (no sound)