Body found outside Grand Forks Inn

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was found dead Friday afternoon outside the old Grand Forks Inn & Suites at 1200 N 43rd St.

Around 12:30 pm, officers from the Grand Forks Police Department found the man laying outside. They say there is no indication of criminal activity, and there is no danger to the public. The man will not be identified until notifications are complete.

