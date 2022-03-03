Advertisement

Vintage Pokémon card sells for $900,000

This near mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.
This near mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.(Source: Courtesy of Goldin/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trading Pokémon cards is one thing.

Shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars? That’s on a whole other level.

A near-mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.

The Pocket Monsters Japanese promo “Illustrator” holographic Pikachu card was created in 1998 and was only released in Japan.

There were more than 30 other offers, but an unknown bidder won out in the end, shattering the former record and making it the highest-priced Pokémon card ever sold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton, ND.
Federal and local investigators still searching for suspect in Richland Co. jail arson, possible explosion
Rolling Freedom Convoy
“Rolling Freedom Rally Convoy” heading to Fargo
Kmart
Fargo Kmart building coming down
Crews work a shed fire near Glyndon.
Shed seriously damaged following fire
Former WCCO Radio personality Cory Hepola announced Tuesday that he’s running for governor as a...
Perham native announces run for governor

Latest News

Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Jurors weigh fate of officer fired after Breonna Taylor raid
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
As vaccine demand falls, states are left with huge stockpile
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others
File photo- Two Canadian F-16s (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)
Minnesota National Guard 148th Fighter Wing scheduled to deploy
A father in central Texas is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a rodeo earlier...
Dad jumps into action to shield son from angry rodeo bull