Advertisement

UPDATE: Red River SWAT deployed to Richland County

VNL Breaking News
VNL Breaking News(VNL)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A serious situation is unfolding in Fairmount, ND as authorities are surrounding a house in that town and the Red River Valley SWAT team is heading to Richland County.

The Fairmount Public School is on lockdown as a precaution. The active scene is near the Cenex in town along Front St, just three blocks from the school.

Valley News Live was tipped off on the situation around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 3.

Authorities with Richland County would confirm a situation is unfolding in the county, but wouldn’t comment on the details.

This comes as authorities are searching for a suspect involved in the fire at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton, ND.
Federal and local investigators still searching for suspect in Richland Co. jail arson, possible explosion
Rolling Freedom Convoy
“Rolling Freedom Rally Convoy” heading to Fargo
Kmart
Fargo Kmart building coming down
Crews work a shed fire near Glyndon.
Shed seriously damaged following fire
Former WCCO Radio personality Cory Hepola announced Tuesday that he’s running for governor as a...
Perham native announces run for governor

Latest News

File photo- Two Canadian F-16s (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)
Minnesota National Guard 148th Fighter Wing scheduled to deploy
West Fargo building fire
Building damaged in West Fargo fire
South Dakota State Rep. John Mills (R-Volga) speaks on his resolution that would have scolded...
South Dakota’s aim to be the hardest state to get abortion pills
NDT - How To: A Flawless Face Part 1 - March 3
NDT - How To: A Flawless Face Part 1 - March 3