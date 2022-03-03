UPDATE: Red River SWAT deployed to Richland County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A serious situation is unfolding in Fairmount, ND as authorities are surrounding a house in that town and the Red River Valley SWAT team is heading to Richland County.

The Fairmount Public School is on lockdown as a precaution. The active scene is near the Cenex in town along Front St, just three blocks from the school.

Valley News Live was tipped off on the situation around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 3.

Authorities with Richland County would confirm a situation is unfolding in the county, but wouldn’t comment on the details.

This comes as authorities are searching for a suspect involved in the fire at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

