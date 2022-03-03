Advertisement

‘My brother, my cousin, my friends they fighting’: Rally held in Fargo-Moorhead for Ukraine

By Aaron Walling
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Living over 5,000 miles away from Ukraine, Igor Svidrsky is feeling the pain and suffering as his home faces continuous aggression from Russia. He was joined by dozens of others in a rally in support of Ukraine.

“It just warms my heart to see this global effort in hearts and prayers going out to the people of Ukraine.” said Bill Palanuk who is part of Ukrainians in North Dakota.

Many of the supporters for the rally came from different backgrounds and connections to Ukraine. Mary Jane Haugen is one of those individuals, as her journey with the country dates back to the early 2000s. Haugen was serving in the Peace Corps saw the resiliency of the Ukrainians during the Orange Revolution in 2004 and she is seeing that same spirit years later.

“They have been through so much and they grasped what it meant to be an independent country,” said Haugen. “They asked for so little besides respect as a country that was trying very hard to get into the capitalist world and make things better.”

For Svidrsky, he says he talks to his friends and family on a daily basis to see how they are doing in Ukraine. He says it’s been difficult living in the U.S. while they are caught up in the war-zones.

“It is really hard. It is one of the hardest thing not to be able to do much. Not to be able to actively be able to do much,” said Svidrsky. “My brother, my cousin, my friends they fighting.”

A rally is planned to be held on Mar. 7 in Dickison, ND.

