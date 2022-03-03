Moorhead returns to state with 8-4 win over Elk River

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Spuds are back at it as they punch their ticket to the Minnesota high school state hockey tournament. The Spuds defeated Elk River 8-4 in St. Cloud, Minn. Wednesday, March 2.

Ticket punched!!! 8-4 final. — Spud Boys Hockey (@Spud_Hockey) March 3, 2022

Moorhead opened the scoring first period with a two-goal lead just five minutes in. Junior defenseman Joe Gramer opened the scoring at the 3:37 mark. Senior captain Gavin Lindberg added the second just shy of a minute later. Carson Triggs centered the puck to Harper Bentz in front of the net. Elk River goaltender Sam Stockman blocked the shot but lost sight of the puck as it fell just short of the goal line. Lindberg was quick to bury it for Moorhead.

The Elks battled back to tie it up before the first intermission. It was a theme that repeated itself in the second period.

Colby Krier deflected Joe Schiller’s puck from the blue line on a second period power-play. The Elks responded less than 60 seconds later.

Fifty-one seconds later, the Spuds were back on top. Joe Kortan made it 4-3. Moorhead extended its lead late with Linberg’s second goal of the night. A wrap-around finish for the senior captain gave the Spuds the lead they would need to advance.

What a game. The Moorhead @Spud_Hockey advance to the State Championship by winning their fourth consecutive section title. 8-4 the final from St. Cloud. I'll have live postgame reaction coming up on @vnlsports pic.twitter.com/3uTGmCgyKx — Devin Fry (@FryTheSportsGuy) March 3, 2022

Elk River netted their fourth and final of the night with seconds remaining in the second period.

The Spuds added another three in the third and Kai Weigel stopped another 17 shots to keep the Elks from scoring the rest of the night.

Moorhead is returning to St. Paul for the state tournament for the fourth consecutive time and 18th time in program history.

Spuds Goals

1st Period: Joe Gramer (Joe Kortan), Gavin Lindberg (Harper Bentz, Carson Triggs)

2nd Period: Colby Krier (power play) (Joe Schiller, Ian Ness), Joe Kortan (Joe Schiller), Gavin Linbdger (Harper Bentz, Carson Triggs)

3rd Period: Wyatt Tweet (Joe Kortan), Carson Triggs (Harper Bentz, Gavin Lindberg), Harper Bentz (Gavin Lindberg)

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.