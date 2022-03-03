Minnesota National Guard 148th Fighter Wing scheduled to deploy

DULUTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - This spring, the Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing will deploy more than 300 Airmen and its F-16 aircraft overseas to conduct U.S. Air Forces Central Command (AFCENT) missions in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area. While deployed, the 148th will deliver air power with the USAFCENT partners to secure and stabilize the CENTCOM area.

The 148th Fighter Wing has more than 100 Airmen deployed supporting USCENTCOM and U.S. Africa Command missions. In addition to overseas missions, 148th Airmen are supporting Operation Allies Welcome. They say the mission ensures Afghan personnel have the support they need as they transition to their new life in the U.S.

The 148th Fighter Wing performed a variety of state and federal missions last year including providing security support to the 59th Presidential Inauguration, providing COVID-19 pandemic support across the state, assisting civil authorities during civil unrest in Minneapolis, and wild fire suppression support in Northern Minnesota.

The deployment is a regularly scheduled Air Expeditionary Force deployment. It is not a result of the current events in Ukraine.

