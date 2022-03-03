Advertisement

Minnesota National Guard 148th Fighter Wing scheduled to deploy

File photo- Two Canadian F-16s (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)
File photo- Two Canadian F-16s (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)(JOE CAVARETTA | AP)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - This spring, the Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing will deploy more than 300 Airmen and its F-16 aircraft overseas to conduct U.S. Air Forces Central Command (AFCENT) missions in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area. While deployed, the 148th will deliver air power with the USAFCENT partners to secure and stabilize the CENTCOM area.

The 148th Fighter Wing has more than 100 Airmen deployed supporting USCENTCOM and U.S. Africa Command missions. In addition to overseas missions, 148th Airmen are supporting Operation Allies Welcome. They say the mission ensures Afghan personnel have the support they need as they transition to their new life in the U.S.

The 148th Fighter Wing performed a variety of state and federal missions last year including providing security support to the 59th Presidential Inauguration, providing COVID-19 pandemic support across the state, assisting civil authorities during civil unrest in Minneapolis, and wild fire suppression support in Northern Minnesota.

The deployment is a regularly scheduled Air Expeditionary Force deployment. It is not a result of the current events in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton, ND.
Federal and local investigators still searching for suspect in Richland Co. jail arson, possible explosion
Rolling Freedom Convoy
“Rolling Freedom Rally Convoy” heading to Fargo
Kmart
Fargo Kmart building coming down
Crews work a shed fire near Glyndon.
Shed seriously damaged following fire
Former WCCO Radio personality Cory Hepola announced Tuesday that he’s running for governor as a...
Perham native announces run for governor

Latest News

VNL Breaking News
UPDATE: Red River SWAT deployed to Richland County
West Fargo building fire
Building damaged in West Fargo fire
South Dakota State Rep. John Mills (R-Volga) speaks on his resolution that would have scolded...
South Dakota’s aim to be the hardest state to get abortion pills
NDT - How To: A Flawless Face Part 1 - March 3
NDT - How To: A Flawless Face Part 1 - March 3