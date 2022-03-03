Crews put out early morning car fire in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews responded to a report of a car on fire in the 800 block of 10th Ave. N. just before 4 a.m. on March 3.

Firefighters on scene said the fire started in the engine of a car that was sitting in the parking lot of an apartment building. Crews were able to contain the fire to the engine compartment and the flames did not spread to cars parked nearby.

Fire crews said the car sustained an estimated $2,500 in damages.

