Building damaged in West Fargo fire
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An outbuilding was damaged in a fire in West Fargo on Thursday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department was called for mutual aid by the West Fargo Rural Fire Department to a property on 12th Avenue Northwest.
The fire was controlled shortly after firefighters arrived and the cause is still under investigation. No one was hurt.
