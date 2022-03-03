Building damaged in West Fargo fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An outbuilding was damaged in a fire in West Fargo on Thursday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department was called for mutual aid by the West Fargo Rural Fire Department to a property on 12th Avenue Northwest.

The fire was controlled shortly after firefighters arrived and the cause is still under investigation. No one was hurt.

