FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A “Ukraine Solidarity Rally” is planned for Wednesday, March, 2. It’ll be held from 4:30 pm to 6 pm at Veteran’s Memorial Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead.

Organizers ask those attending to wear warm boots and clothes and bring signs, as well as Ukraine & USA flags.

