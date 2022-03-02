Advertisement

Teen charged with aggravated assault in Grand Forks stabbing

Mikal Anthony Summers, 19
Mikal Anthony Summers, 19(Grand Forks County Corrections)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks teen is now charged with aggravated assault after a domestic violence situation on Tuesday, March 1.

Court documents say Mikal Anthony Summers, 19, is accused of stabbing a family member. When officers arrived, Summers’ right hand was covered in blood. Police say he was talking erratically and “not making any sense.” They also note in the police report that he appeared to be under the influence.

The family member was found with a one-inch slit in their pants and a stab wound. Officers report finding a large kitchen knife with an 8-inch blade in the basement of the home.

Court documents say officers observed blood smeared on the knife handle, puddled in a bed, and and “all over the basement.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red River SWAT deployed to Richland County
UPDATE: Man surrenders in Fairmount, ND SWAT situation
File photo- Two Canadian F-16s (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)
Minnesota National Guard 148th Fighter Wing scheduled to deploy
police lights graphic
Police investigating reports of shots fired
A Freedom Convoy rolled into Fargo as they make their way to Washington D.C.
Freedom Convoy rolls through Fargo to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates
SWAT standoff
‘We thought that’s very unlike him’: Neighbor reacts to all-day standoff in Fairmount

Latest News

North Dakota State Fair 2022
North Dakota State Fair lineup announced
FBI logo.
West Fargo business gets searched by FBI
ERIC JORGENSON (2015 MUG)
West Fargo VFW’s former general manager pleads guilty for using unauthorized funds
Fargo Police Department
Fargo Police investigating alleged assault on kids walking home from school
Anna Johnson announces run for Fargo City Commission.
Anna Johnson announces run for Fargo City Commission