Teen charged with aggravated assault in Grand Forks stabbing

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks teen is now charged with aggravated assault after a domestic violence situation on Tuesday, March 1.

Court documents say Mikal Anthony Summers, 19, is accused of stabbing a family member. When officers arrived, Summers’ right hand was covered in blood. Police say he was talking erratically and “not making any sense.” They also note in the police report that he appeared to be under the influence.

The family member was found with a one-inch slit in their pants and a stab wound. Officers report finding a large kitchen knife with an 8-inch blade in the basement of the home.

Court documents say officers observed blood smeared on the knife handle, puddled in a bed, and and “all over the basement.”

