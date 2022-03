GLYNDON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A shed is seriously damaged following a fire near Glyndon, MN.

Authorities say the fire started around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, close to the Titan Machinery building.

The homeowner was home at the time of the fire but was not hurt.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.