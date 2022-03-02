Advertisement

“Rolling Freedom Rally Convoy” heading to Fargo

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The “Rolling Freedom Rally Convoy” is rolling into Fargo this week. The Freedom Truckers are coming through the area Thursday, March 3. They plan to be at the Petro gas station at 5PM. A Facebook event encourages people to line up anywhere from the 45th Street bridge in Fargo to the gas station from 4-6:30 PM.

The Fargo Police Department tells us they’re aware of the Rolling Freedom Rally Convoy event planned.

They add, “While FPD fully anticipates this event will operate within the parameters of the law, there will likely be short-term traffic congestion in the area between 4-6 p.m. FPD encourages drivers who are able to detour around this area as part of their regular commute to do so.”

FPD analysts are collaborating with local and state officials (including the ND Highway Patrol) to monitor the progression of this event as it traverses the state of North Dakota. FPD will continue to actively seek information on this event to ensure safety and awareness within the metro community.

