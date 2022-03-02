Pope Francis asks for fasting, prayers for people of Ukraine
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST
ROME (Valley News Live) - Pope Francis is asking people across the world to fast and pray on Ash Wednesday in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
The Pope says people should fast in order to be near to the suffering of the Ukrainian people. The Pontiff also says we are all brothers and sisters and he Implores God to end the war.
Ash Wednesday is March 2, and marks the start of Lent.
