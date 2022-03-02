Advertisement

Pope Francis asks for fasting, prayers for people of Ukraine

Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday,...
Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)(Gregorio Borgia | AP)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST
ROME (Valley News Live) - Pope Francis is asking people across the world to fast and pray on Ash Wednesday in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The Pope says people should fast in order to be near to the suffering of the Ukrainian people. The Pontiff also says we are all brothers and sisters and he Implores God to end the war.

Ash Wednesday is March 2, and marks the start of Lent.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

