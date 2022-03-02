Advertisement

Perham native announces run for governor

Former WCCO Radio personality Cory Hepola announced Tuesday that he’s running for governor as a centrist third-party candidate.(Twitter/Cory Hepola)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Former WCCO Radio personality and Perham native Cory Hepola is running for governor as a centrist third-party candidate.

Hepola made the announcement Tuesday, March 1 with a video posted on Twitter as his campaign website went live. Hepola is a native of Otter Tail County.

He disclosed that he was considering a run in an interview with Minnesota Public Radio on Feb. 8. That turned out to be his last day at WCCO Radio, where he had hosted a morning show since January 2019.

Hepola also formerly anchored at KARE -TV.

Another third-party candidate, former wrestler Jesse Ventura, won Minnesota’s gubernatorial race in 1998.

