Man stabbed in back by woman in Wahpeton apartment

(pixabay)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is recovering and a woman is under arrest after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon in Wahpeton. Sgt. Anderson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office tells Valley News Live a female was arrested at the scene for reckless endangerment. They’re not releasing her name as she has not been seen by a judge or formally charged.

Sgt. Anderson says she stabbed a man in the back around 4:30 PM at an apartment complex at 829 Center St S. The victim refused transport to the hospital and was bandaged at the scene. Valley News Live will continue to follow this developing story.

