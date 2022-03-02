Advertisement

Long lines on opening day at the Historic Moorhead Dairy Queen

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The long line wrapped around the Moorhead Dairy Queen on Tuesday shows that people are ready for spring and won’t let the tradition pass them by.

People we talked to say they waited in line for more than 30 minutes to get a sweet treat, but they weren’t complaining about it one bit.

The Dairy Queen in downtown Moorhead is where the Dilly Bar was created. They also get to serve up items that other DQ’s can’t due to franchise rules.

This DQ has a long-time tradition of opening for the season on March 1. This year is its 73rd season in business.

