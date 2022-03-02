Locally-owned boutique opens at West Acres Mall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Locally-owned Label 4 Company is now open at Fargo’s West Acres Mall. In a Facebook post, the mall says Label 4 Company is a women’s boutique offering trendy styles in sizes small-3X. Local owner, Jeanie, has been at West Acres for nearly 12 years.

You can find Label 4 Company located in the former Apricot Lane space in the JCPenney wing.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.