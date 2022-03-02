How to talk to your kids about what’s happening in Ukraine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2022 has already brought several distressing world events, including the most recent invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military.

With updates on the invasion constantly being updated on television, radio and social media the anxiety can be a lot for adults to sort through, let alone kids.

No matter the age, mental health experts agree that honesty and transparency is paramount when talking to your kids about the current situation between Russia and Ukraine.

“We have to validate their concerns because we can’t pretend they’re not there,” Kerrie Berg, lead social worker at Prairie St. John’s said.

“Ask them how they’re feeling about it, what they’re aware of just to kind of get a sense of it and let them know that it’s a topic that can be discussed with parents,” Jenna Booth, a Child and Adolescent Therapist at Prairie St. John’s said.

Both Booth and Berg say it’s good to talk have open conversations with your kids as it helps them process their emotions, normalize what’s happening and combats misinformation, as many kids and teens are watching the tensions unfold on platforms like TikTok and Snapchat. Experts say this makes it critical for parents to keep children informed of the Ukraine invasion based on reliable information and point out reputable sources, as well as to provide opportunities for children to ask questions.

“If you see something that scares you or you’re worried about, come talk to me about that,” JoDee Knipfer, Regional Program Supervisor with the Village Family Services suggested parents tell their kids..

Booth and Berg also suggest parents limit your child’s exposure of the invasion both online and on tv, especially for kids under 10.

“This just adds one more thing to every one’s anxiety plate. So, the more we can be aware of what our kids are seeing, hearing and experiencing the more we’re going to be able to help them and navigate it,” Berg said.

“Sharing some factual information is ok as well like, taking out a globe and saying, ‘This is where this is happening,’ so they can see that they’re safe right now in their environment in Fargo,” Knipfer, Regional Program Supervisor with the Village Family Services said.

Knipfer and Berg assure parents in the metro that they know it’s not easy, as they’re trying to navigate the same conversations with their own kids.

“My 8-year-old thought that there was a war and the world was going to end because there were bombings that were coming. The kids on the bus were talking about it and that’s where she gets her information! Had I not asked her about that, I don’t think she would have told me about that,” Knipfer said.

“In my household alone there was a discussion about, ‘Is there going to be a draft?’ That’s where these kids’ heads are at and it’s tough,” Berg shared.

Berg continued parents should make it a point to keep opinions on the situation private from your children, and instead focus on facts and things that you can control.

All three woman also say it’s important to let your child know they can talk to you about their concerns, and emphasize opening the door to this difficult topic will likely mean your kids will continue to come to you in the future.

