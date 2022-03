FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The dates for 2022 horse racing have been announced! The state racing commission has approved six race dates: July 15th, 23rd, 24th, 29th, 30th and 31st.

The park is located west of I-94 on 19th Ave North. There are typically several ticket options available. For more information, click here.

