Record number of permits to carry firearms in Minnesota issued in 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/Valley News Live) - Minnesota sheriffs issued a record number of permits to carry firearms in 2021. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 110,078 permits were applied for and they issued 106,488 permits last year.

The total was nearly 10,000 higher than the nearly 97,000 permits issued across Minnesota in 2020. And the BCA says it’s the highest total of permits granted since the Minnesota Personal Protection Act was enacted in 2003.

The law generally requires sheriffs to issue carry permits to any applicant who passes a background check and completes a training course. Bill Hutton of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association says fear of crime is likely a major driver of the increase.

Also in 2021, Sheriffs reported there were 176 permits suspended, 40 revoked, 1,165 voided and 1,627 denied in 2021.

In the Permit to Carry Annual Report, the BCA also reported that people with permits committed 3,863 crimes in 2021. This is the highest number since the state’s Personal Protection Act was enacted, but the percent of permit holders who committed a crime (1%) was consistent with recent years.

As of March 1, 2022, the total number of valid permits in Minnesota is 387,013. The Permit to Carry Report contains data on permits to carry a firearm. Minnesota does not track permits to purchase firearms.

