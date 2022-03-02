Governor Burgum proclaims Day of Prayer for Ukraine

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Leaders in North Dakota are making another show of support for Ukraine, this time from the Governor.

Governor Doug Burgum proclaimed March 2, 2022, a Day of Prayer for the people of Ukraine as they defend against the attacks from Russia.

“North Dakota joins the international community in condemning this violence and the threats to innocent civilians in Ukraine and stands in support of the citizens of Ukraine and their sovereignty.”

His proclamation notes that many North Dakotans can trace their ancestral roots back to Ukraine. Adding that Ukraine and the U.S. share common values of freedom, democracy and the rule of law.

The Governor’s residence is lit in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag on Wednesday night.

