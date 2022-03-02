Advertisement

Governor Burgum proclaims Day of Prayer for Ukraine

The Governor's residence is lit blue and yellow for Ukraine.
The Governor's residence is lit blue and yellow for Ukraine.(North Dakota Governor's Office)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Leaders in North Dakota are making another show of support for Ukraine, this time from the Governor.

Governor Doug Burgum proclaimed March 2, 2022, a Day of Prayer for the people of Ukraine as they defend against the attacks from Russia.

“North Dakota joins the international community in condemning this violence and the threats to innocent civilians in Ukraine and stands in support of the citizens of Ukraine and their sovereignty.”

His proclamation notes that many North Dakotans can trace their ancestral roots back to Ukraine. Adding that Ukraine and the U.S. share common values of freedom, democracy and the rule of law.

The Governor’s residence is lit in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red River SWAT deployed to Richland County
UPDATE: Man surrenders in Fairmount, ND SWAT situation
File photo- Two Canadian F-16s (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)
Minnesota National Guard 148th Fighter Wing scheduled to deploy
police lights graphic
Police investigating reports of shots fired
A Freedom Convoy rolled into Fargo as they make their way to Washington D.C.
Freedom Convoy rolls through Fargo to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates
SWAT standoff
‘We thought that’s very unlike him’: Neighbor reacts to all-day standoff in Fairmount

Latest News

North Dakota State Fair 2022
North Dakota State Fair lineup announced
FBI logo.
West Fargo business gets searched by FBI
ERIC JORGENSON (2015 MUG)
West Fargo VFW’s former general manager pleads guilty for using unauthorized funds
Fargo Police Department
Fargo Police investigating alleged assault on kids walking home from school
Anna Johnson announces run for Fargo City Commission.
Anna Johnson announces run for Fargo City Commission