GFPD issues scam alert

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - GFPD says they’ve been getting several phone calls about a scammer calling and saying they are with the Grand Forks Police Department. The person has been asking for donations. GFPD says: This is not us and is a scam. We are looking into it.

There are a lot of other scams as well. Most of them are asking for you to buy gift cards and sending them the codes. Another is a person calling saying your relative is in trouble and needs money, or they are claiming to be your relative needing money. If you have doubt, hang up or ignore. Ask the person questions. This may frustrate them, or they may not be able to answer.

Scam calls are a big problem across the US. Most come from overseas and are hard to track. Be vigilant. For more information go to the ND Attorney General’s website by clicking here.

