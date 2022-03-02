Advertisement

GFPD issues scam alert

Scam Alert
Scam Alert(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - GFPD says they’ve been getting several phone calls about a scammer calling and saying they are with the Grand Forks Police Department. The person has been asking for donations. GFPD says: This is not us and is a scam. We are looking into it.

There are a lot of other scams as well. Most of them are asking for you to buy gift cards and sending them the codes. Another is a person calling saying your relative is in trouble and needs money, or they are claiming to be your relative needing money. If you have doubt, hang up or ignore. Ask the person questions. This may frustrate them, or they may not be able to answer.

Scam calls are a big problem across the US. Most come from overseas and are hard to track. Be vigilant. For more information go to the ND Attorney General’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red River SWAT deployed to Richland County
UPDATE: Man surrenders in Fairmount, ND SWAT situation
File photo- Two Canadian F-16s (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)
Minnesota National Guard 148th Fighter Wing scheduled to deploy
police lights graphic
Police investigating reports of shots fired
A Freedom Convoy rolled into Fargo as they make their way to Washington D.C.
Freedom Convoy rolls through Fargo to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates
SWAT standoff
‘We thought that’s very unlike him’: Neighbor reacts to all-day standoff in Fairmount

Latest News

North Dakota State Fair 2022
North Dakota State Fair lineup announced
FBI logo.
West Fargo business gets searched by FBI
ERIC JORGENSON (2015 MUG)
West Fargo VFW’s former general manager pleads guilty for using unauthorized funds
Fargo Police Department
Fargo Police investigating alleged assault on kids walking home from school
Anna Johnson announces run for Fargo City Commission.
Anna Johnson announces run for Fargo City Commission