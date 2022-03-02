Advertisement

Fire crews respond to shed fire in Sabin-Glyndon area

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST
GLYNDON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews responded to a shed fire on the property of a home next to Titan Machinery in Glyndon.

Fire officials say they were called around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night after someone reported seeing flames across from the Moorhead Airport on County Road 11.

When they arrived they found the shed on fire. Officials say it took about a half-hour to get the fire under control and Xcel Energy had to be called to cut the electricity connected to the shed.

Authorities also say the homeowner was home at the time, but no one was injured.

Both Sabin-Elmwood and Glyndon Fire Departments responded to the call.

