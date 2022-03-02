Fargo Kmart building coming down

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old Kmart building in south Fargo is coming down. Property Developers said the demolition will begin Monday, March 7.

The building on S. University Drive has sat vacant for more than 2 years.

Beyond Shelter has plans to build elderly low-income housing on the west side of the lot. The developer for Enclave Companies says they also plan to build a shopping center to University Drive. Company officials hope to break ground on the residential buildings by this summer, and hope to wrap up the project by next fall.

